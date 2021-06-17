Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,567. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,691,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

