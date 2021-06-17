Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 18,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.