Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 229,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. Airbus has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of -486.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

