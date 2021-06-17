Akropolis (AKRO) Hits Market Cap of $71.45 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $71.45 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00762604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

