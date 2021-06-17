Alamos Gold Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by 225.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

