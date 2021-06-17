Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

