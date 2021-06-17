Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells $17,800.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Albany International stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

