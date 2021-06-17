Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells $418,582.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIN opened at $89.57 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Albany International by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Albany International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Albany International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

