Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

NYSE:ARE opened at $182.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

