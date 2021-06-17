Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Gap Down to $193.53

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $193.53, but opened at $184.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares last traded at $184.83, with a volume of 27,132 shares traded.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.