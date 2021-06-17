Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.