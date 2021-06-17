Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

