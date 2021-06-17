Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

