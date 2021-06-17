Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNA opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.