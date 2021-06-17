Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WASH stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $955.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

