Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

