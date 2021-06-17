Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,687,000 after buying an additional 947,406 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $13,108,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,846 shares of company stock worth $13,328,633. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.