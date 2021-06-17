Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of RPC worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RPC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,621,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $946,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,385,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,240. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

RES stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

