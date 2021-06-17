Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,600 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

