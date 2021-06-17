Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,086 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.