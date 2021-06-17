Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,100 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.