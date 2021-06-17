Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $47.66 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Cloudflare worth $47,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.62 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,701 shares of company stock valued at $73,293,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

