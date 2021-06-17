Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $59.33 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 712.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,199 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AGCO were worth $59,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGCO by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $46,349,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

