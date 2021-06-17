Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $52.86 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,626,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,861,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.87% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last 90 days.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

