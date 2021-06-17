Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 22,068 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $86,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,727,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 119.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.