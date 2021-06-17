Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.14 and last traded at C$46.06, with a volume of 64330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

