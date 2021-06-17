Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Sells $206,248.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.