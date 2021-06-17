ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Update

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 1,416,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPKF remained flat at $$0.86 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86. ALPEK has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

