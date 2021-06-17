Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells $134,736.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN APT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,744. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

