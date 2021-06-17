Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,527.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,369.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,537.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

