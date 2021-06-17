Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,539.98

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,539.98 and last traded at $2,534.01, with a volume of 32955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,513.93.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,369.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

