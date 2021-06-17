Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce $45.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.68 million. Alphatec reported sales of $29.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $195.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $212.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $239.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 400,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,026. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,182 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

