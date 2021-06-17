Altimmune Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,384 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Altimmune stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.