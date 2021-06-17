Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

TSE ALS opened at C$17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.61 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

