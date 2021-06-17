Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

