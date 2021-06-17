Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,725,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

