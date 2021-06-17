Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.6% in the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

