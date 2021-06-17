Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 936 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $234.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $70,963,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

