Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

Shares of IAC opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.97. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.