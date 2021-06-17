Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

