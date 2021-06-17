Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOX opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

