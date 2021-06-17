Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,723,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,302.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.