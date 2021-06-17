AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $54.76. 1,010,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,858,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Specifically, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,906,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,320. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.