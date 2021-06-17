Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,567 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $31,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

