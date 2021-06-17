Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $289.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $241.38. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.04. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $177.88 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

