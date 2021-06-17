AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $534.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $589.45. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $280.01 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

