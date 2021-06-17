American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

