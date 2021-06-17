American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.47. The stock had a trading volume of 793,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

