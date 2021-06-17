Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USAS. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 930,839 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 889,379 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 63,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $214.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

