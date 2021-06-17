Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -768.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

